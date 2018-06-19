Rangers Star Jason Holt Aiming For Fleetwood Town Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal and is determined to do his bit to help Joey Barton's men be successful.



The 25-year-old, who joined Rangers in 2015, has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Ibrox-based club, who will be playing under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard this season.











Holt though played an important role for the Scottish giants last season, featuring in a total of 33 games and scoring two goals, while also setting up nine more for his team-mates.



Giving his opinion about the move, the midfielder said that hopefully he will be someone that brings that much needed energy into the team and in the process chips in with goals and assists.





"I believe I am the kind of player who will bring a lot of energy to the team", Holt told Fleetwood's official website.



"I am someone who gets themselves around the park, and hopefully I can help the team as much as I can and maybe chip in with goals and assists.



"Everyone has been great.



"I've been in this situation before going to a new club but there are some others in the same situation, and they've just been very welcoming and it's also nice to get that first session out of the way.



"Coming down here and speaking to people at the football club just shows how ambitious they are and hopefully after a good pre-season, and a good start to the season, we can be up there.



"I'm here to help the club as much as I can and have a positive season and help push this football club forward."



Gerrard's club on the other hand have been looking to invest heavily in players, having already recruited several fresh faces, with more expected to come.

