06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/06/2018 - 10:53 BST

Serie A Giants’ Sporting Director Ran Rule Over Celtic Star In World Cup Clash

 




Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has emerged as a possible target for Serie A giants Lazio during the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen injured, Boyata started in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Panama in their opening game of the World Cup.




The defender managed to keep a clean sheet and it has been claimed that he was being closely watched by one of the top teams in Italy at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was in Sochi to watch Boyata in action against World Cup debutants Panama.
 


The defender has popped up on the radar of Lazio as they look for a new centre-back in the market and the club are keen to follow the exploits of the Celtic star in Russia.

Boyata has a contract until the end of next season with Celtic and the defender has not ruled out the possibility of signing a new long term deal with the Scottish champions.


However, negotiations over a new deal have been in cold storage and there are suggestions a good World Cup could be the ticket for the defender to leave Celtic this summer.

It remains to be seen whether he can do enough in Russia to earn a move to Italy from Scotland.
 