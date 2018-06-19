Time To Drop Mesut Ozil – Former Germany Star Wants Arsenal Man Benched

Follow @insidefutbol





Stefan Effenberg feels that Germany should drop Arsenal star Mesut Ozil from the team for their second match in the World Cup 2018, against Sweden.



The 2014 world champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against a determined Mexico team in their opener and now the game against Sweden is a must win for Joachim Low's side.











Ozil played the full 90 minutes against Mexico, but failed to make an impact and Effenberg feels that the Arsenal midfielder should be replaced by Borrusia Dortmund's Marco Reus, who came on as a substitute and looked bright.



Reus said after the loss that he was earmarked for the big games, and Effenberg believes that the most important game for Germany was against Mexico, who are their strongest group opponents.





Effenberg wrote in his column on t-online.de.: "Low should put Ozil on the bench and bring in Marco Reus instead.



"I could not understand why Reus did not play against Mexico from the start.



"If what Reus said after the game, that he was earmarked for the 'important games', is true, then the coach has completely misjudged this.



"The most important game was that against the strongest group opponent: Mexico."



Germany, now having lost their first game, will be desperate to win their next two group matches, against Sweden and South Korea on 23rd and 27th June respectively.



