XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2018 - 18:28 BST

Time To Drop Mesut Ozil – Former Germany Star Wants Arsenal Man Benched

 




Stefan Effenberg feels that Germany should drop Arsenal star Mesut Ozil from the team for their second match in the World Cup 2018, against Sweden.

The 2014 world champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against a determined Mexico team in their opener and now the game against Sweden is a must win for Joachim Low's side.




Ozil played the full 90 minutes against Mexico, but failed to make an impact and Effenberg feels that the Arsenal midfielder should be replaced by Borrusia Dortmund's Marco Reus, who came on as a substitute and looked bright.

Reus said after the loss that he was earmarked for the big games, and Effenberg believes that the most important game for Germany was against Mexico, who are their strongest group opponents.
 


Effenberg wrote in his column on t-online.de.: "Low should put Ozil on the bench and bring in Marco Reus instead.

"I could not understand why Reus did not play against Mexico from the start.


"If what Reus said after the game, that he was earmarked for the 'important games', is true, then the coach has completely misjudged this.

"The most important game was that against the strongest group opponent: Mexico."

Germany, now having lost their first game, will be desperate to win their next two group matches, against Sweden and South Korea on 23rd and 27th June respectively.

 