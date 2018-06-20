Argentine Midfielder Turned Down Lucrative Proposals From Besiktas and West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Pastore is close to joining Roma and turned down financially lucrative offers from Besiktas and West Ham.



The Argentine midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Roma and now the Giallorossi must just find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.











PSG's sporting director was in Milan on Wednesday for further discussions with his Roma counterpart, looking to earn €24m from Pastore's sale, while Roma's offer has been €18m.



According to French daily Le Parisien, Pastore was offered lucrative terms by Besiktas and West Ham.





But the Argentine midfielder wants to return to Italy, where he played for Palermo before joining PSG, and is happy to take a wage cut.



Pastore earns €6m per year at the Parc des Princes, but is accepting €4m per year, plus bonuses, at Roma.



It has been claimed that the final details could be agreed within 48 hours, in time for Pastore to undergo his medical with Roma on Friday.



However, there may be hard yards ahead in the negotiations which means the medical could yet be pushed back.

