Chelsea Explore Joining Chase For Arsenal and Man Utd Target Aleksandr Golovin

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are considering a summer swoop for Russia’s World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.



The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia as the east European nation became the first side to book their place in the last 16 following their win over Egypt.











Golovin has pulled the creative strings of the Russia side from midfield and his performances have been picked up on by some of the top sides in Europe.



Manchester United and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the player, while Juventus are actively in talks with CSKA Moscow to take Golovin to Italy this summer.





And it has been claimed that there is more Premier League interest in the World Cup star, as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are also interested in exploring the option of signing the midfielder.



With Maurizio Sarri expected to become their new manager soon, Chelsea are finally moving their legs in the transfer market and signing a midfielder is believed to be a priority.



A number of names are being assessed and there are suggestions Golovin’s performances in the World Cup have been taken note of inside the Stamford Bridge walls.



CSKA Moscow are claimed to be asking for a fee of around €25m for Golovin and for the moment Juventus have the lead in the chase because they have made all the early moves for the midfielder.

