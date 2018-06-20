Claim From Italy: Chelsea Showing Interest In Juventus Midfield Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.



The 28-year-old midfielder has been a key figure at Juventus since he joined the club from Roma in 2016 and was integral to their two title winning squads.











Juventus remain keen to keep hold of him, but the Bosnian has been attracting interest from some of the top sides in Europe during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Barcelona are considering making a move for the midfielder and there are suggestions that he is also attracting the prying eyes of clubs in the Premier League.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Chelsea are keeping a close tabs on the Bosnian and are considering taking him to Stamford Bridge this summer.



With Maurizio Sarri expected to be confirmed as Chelsea manager in the coming days, their transfer focus has shifted towards attaining targets from Serie A.



And the Juventus midfielder has emerged as possible midfield reinforcement for the west London club.



On the other hand Juventus are looking to tie him down to a new and improved contract and hope to keep his suitors at bay this summer.

