Discount Please – Leeds United Want To Pay Smaller Fee To Land Striker

Leeds United are looking to negotiate down the fee with Serie B side Carpi for striker Jerry Mbakogu, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants have an agreement in place to sign the attacker from Carpi for a transfer fee of £3m, which they must activate by the end of the month.











The deal was in place before they appointed Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach and there are suggestions that the Argentine is eyeing other targets, with Derby County forward Matej Vydra believed to be an option.



Carpi have been hopeful that Leeds will eventually active the deal and it has been claimed that the club are still interested in signing Mbakogu, but are looking to renegotiate the terms.





According to Resto del Carlino, Leeds are in talks with the Serie B outfit and are keen to renegotiate the transfer fee in order to fork out a smaller sum for the striker.



Leeds remain interested in Mbakogu and are still keen to get the deal over the line before the end of the month, but want to complete the transfer for a lower fee.



It remains to be seen whether Carpi are willing to play ball with Leeds and sell the player for anything less than the figure of £3m.



With Bielsa eyeing other players, it seems Leeds are keen to sign Mbakogu for a lower fee in order to keep their powder dry for other targets.

