XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 14:06 BST

Leeds United Plotting To Hand Youngster New Contract

 




Leeds United are considering offering a new and improved contract to 20-year-old centre-back Paudie O’Connor.

The Irishman joined Leeds from Limerick last year and made his mark in the first team towards the end of the season, when several youngsters got their opportunities to impress.




Making his debut against Sunderland in April, the defender went onto make four appearances in the Championship for Leeds towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Observers were left impressed by his calm performances at the back and the defender is expected to be part of the first team squad once pre-season training begins later this month.
 


And according to Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are already planning to offer him a new and improved deal in line with his performances and development.

Negotiations are at nascent stage and a few more rounds of discussions are expected to take place in the coming days and weeks before he signs on the dotted line.


But O’Connor is in line to receive a fresh deal at Elland Road.

The young defender will be looking to catch the eye of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa once pre-season training begins later this month.
 