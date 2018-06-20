Leeds United Plotting To Hand Youngster New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are considering offering a new and improved contract to 20-year-old centre-back Paudie O’Connor.



The Irishman joined Leeds from Limerick last year and made his mark in the first team towards the end of the season, when several youngsters got their opportunities to impress.











Making his debut against Sunderland in April, the defender went onto make four appearances in the Championship for Leeds towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.



Observers were left impressed by his calm performances at the back and the defender is expected to be part of the first team squad once pre-season training begins later this month.





And according to Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are already planning to offer him a new and improved deal in line with his performances and development.



Negotiations are at nascent stage and a few more rounds of discussions are expected to take place in the coming days and weeks before he signs on the dotted line.



But O’Connor is in line to receive a fresh deal at Elland Road.



The young defender will be looking to catch the eye of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa once pre-season training begins later this month.

