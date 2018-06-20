Leicester City Testing Manchester City’s Patience In Riyad Mahrez Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are growing increasingly weary of Leicester City’s financial demands for Riyad Mahrez, who remains their priority target for the summer.



Mahrez has been identified as Manchester City’s priority target for the transfer window, but negotiations with Leicester have been long, arduous and cumbersome.











Leicester priced Mahrez out of a move to Manchester City in the January window and the signs are that the same scenario could play out in the summer window as well.



The Foxes are no longer interested in Patrick Roberts, which could have brought the price down for Mahrez as part of player plus cash deal.





And Manchester City have been left frustrated by Leicester’s financial demands for a proposed move for the Algerian to the Etihad this summer.



And according to El Chiringuito TV, the Premier League champions are growing tired of the negotiations with Leicester, who are not willing to bend in terms of their valuation of Mahrez.



Manchester City are still keen on a deal but the negotiations could go cold and they could walk out of the talks with Leicester.



Mahrez remains their priority target but the Premier League champions are wary of overpaying for the 27-year-old.

