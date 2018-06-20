XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 15:26 BST

What If He Scores Seven At World Cup – Team-Mate of Liverpool Target Timo Werner Can’t Rule Out Summer Move

 




Emil Forsberg has raised the prospect of his team-mate, Timo Werner, leaving RB Leipzig after a good World Cup for Germany.

The Germany striker has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, but although admitting he may need to move away from RB Leipzig at some point, has insisted he is sure he will be at the club next term.




But club team-mate Forsberg is less sure and feels if Werner has a superb World Cup with Russia then anything can happen.

The winger raised the prospect of Werner banging in the goals and then moving for big money in the summer transfer window.
 


Forsberg told Sport Bild: "Football is curious and goes quickly.

"Imagine that Timo scores seven goals in the World Cup.


"Real Madrid come in and offer €150m."

Werner made 45 appearances for RB Leipzig last season and scored 21 goals, further cementing his reputation as an exciting young talent.

RB Leipzig, who are not keen on selling the striker this summer, have the 22-year-old under contract at the club until 2020.
 