Chelsea Ready To Pay Kostas Manolas’ Release Clause, Defender Wants Time To Consider Move

Chelsea are ready to pay the release clause in Kostas Manolas' contract at Roma, but the defender wants a few days to consider whether to join the Blues.



The Premier League outfit are ramping up their transfer efforts and have agreed a rough fee with Juventus for centre-back Daniele Rugani.











They also want to land Manolas and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, are ready to pay the €38m release clause in his Roma contract.



If Chelsea come up with the money then Roma will be powerless to prevent Manolas leaving the Stadio Olimpico this summer.





Manolas is claimed to be seriously considering Chelsea's offer, but wants a few days to assess his options.



Chelsea are closing in on appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.