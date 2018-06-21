Liverpool and Napoli Join Roma In Chase For Sweden Shot-Stopper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Napoli have joined Roma in the chase for Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen.



The custodian has already caught the eye at the World Cup with Sweden and is set to be hot property in the transfer market this summer.











Roma were the first side to make a move for Olsen and have already made clear their interest in the FC Copenhagen man, as they prepare to replace Alisson.



But the Giallorossi have competition and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Liverpool and Napoli are also keen on the Swede.





Napoli need to fill the gap left by the departure of Pepe Reina, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to replace the error-prone Loris Karius.



FC Copenhagen are well aware that their goalkeeper is in the shop window in Russia and are claimed to be asking for a high price for the custodian.



Olsen joined the Danish giants from Greek club PAOK Salonika, initially on loan, in 2016.



He kept a clean sheet in Sweden's win over South Korea at the World Cup earlier this week.

