Matej Vydra Discussing Personal Terms With Leeds United Claim Rubbished

Suggestions that Matej Vydra and his representatives have been in Leeds discussing personal terms over a move to the Elland Road outfit have been rubbished.



The Yorkshire giants are known to be keen on Vydra, with Derby County ready to sell the striker for the right price this summer.











However, Leeds are not the only club keen on Vydra and the attacker is attracting interest from several sides, meaning the Whites do face a battle to secure his signature.



It has been claimed that Vydra and his representatives were in Leeds on Thursday to talk personal terms, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is no truth to the suggestion.





Leeds are expected to pick up the pace in their transfer dealings over the forthcoming weeks following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.



Bielsa may also have a better idea of what he needs following his first training session, which he will hold on Monday.



The Argentine is due to jet into the UK on Saturday and Leeds will present him at a press conference on Monday.



Leeds' players are also due to report back to the club on Monday for pre-season training.

