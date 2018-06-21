Now Is Brilliant Time To Be Rangers Fan – Jon Flanagan Relishing Europa League

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Jon Flanagan insists that the lure of playing in the Europa League was an added bonus, while he believes now is a superb time to be a Gers supporter.



The Gers confirmed the signing of the 25-year-old on a two-year deal on Thursday on a free transfer after his release from Liverpool at the end of the season.











The former England Under-19 international becomes the seventh signing of the Steven Gerrard era and will join his new-mates in Spain for their pre-season training camp before they return for their European campaign.



The Scottish giants begin their campaign in the Europa League with a first qualifying round match against Macedonian side Shkupi on 12th July and Flanagan insists that those games are going to be an important factor, not just for him, but for the entire team.





“Europe is a big attraction as well, and it’s an extra bonus for the lads to work hard, to push on and get back into the European group stages", the new signing told his club's official channel.



“I think it is very exciting for Rangers now.



"There is the new manager, who has freshened things up, and he’s brought a lot of players in.



"It’s brilliant to be a Rangers fan now and to be a Rangers player.



“There are good times ahead, and hopefully we can push on now.”



The second leg of the first qualifying round match will be played on 19th July, which will determine whether Rangers' European dream will continue or not.