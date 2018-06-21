West Ham and Marseille Showing Interest In Gian Marco Ferrari

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Marseille are showing interest in Italian defender Gian Marco Ferrari.



The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Sampdoria from Sassuolo, but La Samp did not decide to move to keep him on a permanent basis.











But Ferrari may not be back playing for Sassuolo next term as he is attracting interest from England and France.



According to Sky Italia, both West Ham and Marseille are making eyes at the former Parma man.





West Ham already have officials in Italy holding talks for Genoa defender Armando Izzo and Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.



The Hammers could add discussions for Ferrari to the list as they look to kick on with their summer transfer business.