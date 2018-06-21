XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2018 - 23:27 BST

West Ham and Marseille Showing Interest In Gian Marco Ferrari

 




West Ham United and Marseille are showing interest in Italian defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Sampdoria from Sassuolo, but La Samp did not decide to move to keep him on a permanent basis.




But Ferrari may not be back playing for Sassuolo next term as he is attracting interest from England and France.

According to Sky Italia, both West Ham and Marseille are making eyes at the former Parma man.
 


West Ham already have officials in Italy holding talks for Genoa defender Armando Izzo and Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.

The Hammers could add discussions for Ferrari to the list as they look to kick on with their summer transfer business.


Ferrari made 30 appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria last season, picking up four yellow cards in the process.

Experienced in the Italian top flight, the centre-back has turned out 67 times in Serie A.
 