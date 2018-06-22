Agent of Liverpool Target Alisson Arrives In Italy, Pushing For Real Madrid Move

Follow @insidefutbol





A member of Alisson’s entourage has been in Rome to continue to push Roma to agree a deal with Real Madrid for the goalkeeper, who has also been linked with Liverpool.



The 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper’s future at Roma has been under the microscope for a few months following a magnificent season in Italy and in Europe.











He has been heavily linked with a move to England, with Liverpool and Chelsea claimed to be interested, but he seems destined for a move to Real Madrid at the moment.



The European champions have already thrashed out personal terms with the goalkeeper and have been in negotiations with Roma over an agreement.





Talks with Roma have been more difficult and Real Madrid have been unwilling to match their asking price, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, one of Alisson’s agents has arrived in the European capital to push the deal forward.



The goalkeeper’s entourage have made it clear to Roma that he wants to join Real Madrid and are keen see them get a deal over the line with the European champions as soon as possible.



Real Madrid are expected to put in a new offer worth €60m, which could rise to around €70m based on his performances at the Bernabeu.



The European champions are expecting to close out a deal with Roma by the time Alisson returns from the World Cup.

