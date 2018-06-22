Juventus Put In Improved Bid For Arsenal And Chelsea Target Aleksandr Golovin

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have increased their offer for Chelsea and Arsenal linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, but are still short of CSKA Moscow’s valuation.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s future at CSKA was under the scanner ever before the World Cup started but his performances for Russia in the first two games have increased the noise surrounding him.











Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with keeping tabs on him and even Chelsea are reportedly exploring the option of signing the Russian this summer.



But Juventus have been the ones who have done all the early running for Golovin and have been in talks with CSKA over a proposed deal to sign him.





According to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions have increased their bid for Golovin and have placed around €20m on CSKA’s table.



The figure is still some way off the Russian outfit’s €25m valuation of Golovin but Juventus remain confident of negotiating a fee with CSKA for the midfielder.



The Italian champions are aware that if the talks drag on the fee could go up as more clubs could get involved for a player who has grabbed eyeballs during the World Cup.



However, Juventus remain in pole position to sign Golovin because of the early groundwork they have done in order to sign him.

