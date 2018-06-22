Rangers Hopeful Umar Sadiq Can Join Spain Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish giants Rangers are in advanced discussions with Roma over a possible move for striker Umar Sadiq, with a loan deal expected to be completed soon, according to STV.



The Gers under their new manager Steven Gerrard have just got their seventh signing over the line with full-back Jon Flanagan arriving on a free transfer after being released by Liverpool.











And the 21-year-old Sadiq could well be their eighth, with the Gers looking to strengthen their attacking line-up ahead of the new season.



The Gers in fact hope to complete the deal in time for the youngster to join the rest of the team in Spain on their pre-season training camp.





The starlet managed to attract attention after an impressive second half to the last campaign on loan at Dutch outfit NAC Breda.



In the Eredivisie, Sadiq managed a total of 12 appearances, scoring five goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.



Sadiq was snapped up by Roma permanently in 2016 after he impressed initially on loan from Spezia.

