06 October 2016

22/06/2018 - 23:09 BST

Serie A Defender Gives Preference To West Ham As Hammers Bid Goes In

 




West Ham have the edge over Sassuolo in the race for Genoa defender Armando Izzo. 

The Premier League side currently have a delegation in Italy as they look to explore deals for a number of targets.




They have set their sights on Genoa defender Izzo and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, have put in an offer of €8m plus €2m in bonuses to take him to the London Stadium.

Sassuolo have already held meetings with Genoa as they push for a deal with Izzo.
 


But the defender has given preference to West Ham and is resisting a move to Sassuolo.

West Ham still need to adjust their offer however to find the right balance which is acceptable to Genoa.


The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Serie A giants Napoli, but has risen to prominence at Genoa, the club he joined in 2014.

Izzo's good performances in Serie A brought him to the attention of West Ham, who are hoping to conclude a deal.
 