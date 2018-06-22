Serie A Defender Gives Preference To West Ham As Hammers Bid Goes In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have the edge over Sassuolo in the race for Genoa defender Armando Izzo.



The Premier League side currently have a delegation in Italy as they look to explore deals for a number of targets.











They have set their sights on Genoa defender Izzo and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, have put in an offer of €8m plus €2m in bonuses to take him to the London Stadium.



Sassuolo have already held meetings with Genoa as they push for a deal with Izzo.





But the defender has given preference to West Ham and is resisting a move to Sassuolo.



West Ham still need to adjust their offer however to find the right balance which is acceptable to Genoa.



The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Serie A giants Napoli, but has risen to prominence at Genoa, the club he joined in 2014.



Izzo's good performances in Serie A brought him to the attention of West Ham, who are hoping to conclude a deal.

