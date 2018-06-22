Stuart Armstrong To Talk Terms After Southampton Agree Fee With Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuart Armstrong is to hold talks with Premier League outfit Southampton after a fee was agreed with Celtic for his services.



Saints were keen on Armstrong last summer, but the midfielder penned a fresh two-year deal at Celtic.











But this summer Armstrong may make the move south of the border after Southampton agreed to pay Celtic an initial £7m to secure his signature.



Now, according to BBC Scotland, Celtic have given Armstrong permission to talk personal terms with the Premier League club.





Saints will now bid to quickly wrap up the transfer and take the 26-year-old to St. Mary's.



The midfielder joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2015, being captured by former boss Ronny Deila .