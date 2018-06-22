XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/06/2018 - 19:52 BST

Stuart Armstrong To Talk Terms After Southampton Agree Fee With Celtic

 




Stuart Armstrong is to hold talks with Premier League outfit Southampton after a fee was agreed with Celtic for his services. 

Saints were keen on Armstrong last summer, but the midfielder penned a fresh two-year deal at Celtic.




But this summer Armstrong may make the move south of the border after Southampton agreed to pay Celtic an initial £7m to secure his signature.

Now, according to BBC Scotland, Celtic have given Armstrong permission to talk personal terms with the Premier League club.
 


Saints will now bid to quickly wrap up the transfer and take the 26-year-old to St. Mary's.

The midfielder joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2015, being captured by former boss Ronny Deila.


Armstrong has enjoyed huge success during his time at Celtic, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

He also helped Celtic to record an historic double treble, but could now be set for a new chapter in England.
 