We’ll Feel Benefit of Having Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister – Rangers Talent

Rangers starlet Ross McCrorie believes that both manager Steven Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister will help the Gers become a better unit by sharing with them all their experience.



The Liverpool legend was appointed the man-in-charge at the Ibrox at the start of June, after former manager Graeme Murty was sacked towards the end of last term.











And Gerrard along with McAllister has now taken the team for a pre-season training camp to Spain where McCrorie and the rest of his team are benefiting from the experience that is being shared by the duo.



Growing up while watching Gerrard play for Liverpool, the 20-year-old insists that he now feels a bit weird when he sees the former midfielder as his manager.





“I watched him when I was a little boy and he’s a legend of the game. It was bit weird at first when you start speaking to him as the manager of Rangers!" the youngster told his club's official channel.



“They are both really experienced though and they can help us a lot. The gaffer has played in Champions League finals and he can pass down different little tips and help us with our games.



“We’re being pushed to our maximum every day in training, but it feels great and after it you feel the benefits straight away.



“At the start of the season, all the boys are going to feel the benefits of it as well.”



The versatile defender-cum-midfielder managed a total of 17 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers last season, scoring a single goal and setting up one more for his team-mates.