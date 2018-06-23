Lazio Send Further Signal of Potential West Ham Move for Felipe Anderson

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian giants Lazio have turned their attention towards Atalanta skipper Papu Gomez as a replacement for West Ham bound attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.



25-year-old Anderson is close to a move to the Premier League with Hammers' officials in Italy to conclude a deal for the player, who is being seen by new manager Manuel Pellegrini as an option to strengthen midfield ahead of a tough new season.











The Italian side are already resigned to the fact that they are about to lose their player and have started looking for possible replacements.



30-year-old Gomez is an option, though the club have already failed with a bid of €10m bid for the player, with Atalanta wanting more for their captain.





However, the Lazio management might now be prepared to look more seriously into the deal given the fact that Anderson might leave within the next few days.



Meanwhile, Lazio have rejected an offer of €40m from Sevilla for Luis Alberto, as Simone Inzaghi starts preparations for the new season.



Another Lazio star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has also been linked with a move away in the summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid firm fans of his talents.

