Leeds United Opener Is Incredibly Tough, Stoke City Boss Concedes

New Stoke City manager Gary Rowett insists that all the games in the Championship are equally tough and the Potters' opening fixture against Leeds United will be no different.



The Potters, who appointed Rowett earlier this summer, have discovered who their opponents will be as they aim to book an instant return to the Premier League.











And according to the schedule, Rowett's side will visit Elland Road on the opening weekend, a game moved to the Sunday for TV coverage, followed by their second match against Brentford at home the following weekend.



Giving his reaction to the fixture list which awaits Stoke, Rowett feels that the trip to Leeds will no doubt be a tough game to get things started for the Potters.





The new Stoke boss told his club's official website: “It is always nice to see the fixtures on release day – it is interesting to see some of the games you have on key dates.



“The Championship as a division on the whole has a lot of standout fixtures, so it is difficult to look at them and pick a couple of eye-catching ones.



“They are all incredibly tough, and none more so than going to Elland Road to take on Leeds United."



Rowett also noted that Leeds have a new head coach at the helm in the shape of legendary Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.



“They have a new manager now, Marcelo Bielsa, who has a tremendous reputation in the game, so it just shows how strong this league is now.”

