06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 17:00 BST

Rangers Loan Star Ovie Ejaria Already Feeling Comfortable At Scottish Giants

 




Rangers new boy Ovie Ejaria insists that he will feel comfortable at Ibrox as he is playing under coaches and a manager he is already familiar with.

The Gers swooped to sign the midfielder on loan for the season from Liverpool, with former Reds Under-18 boss Steven Gerrard, now Rangers manager, using his contacts to do the deal.




The move will in fact be the youngster's second consecutive loan spell, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, though he was unable to prevent the Black Cats from being relegated to League One.

The move to Rangers though is something different, as the 20-year-old himself insists, a move that will allow him to be reunited with his coaching staff at Liverpool, specially Michael Beale, who currently works as Gerrard's assistant and has previously worked with Liverpool's junior teams.
 


“There are a few members of staff who used to be at Liverpool so I spoke to them quite a bit before I came and they influenced my decision. That was a big part in me coming here but also the size of the club", the new signing to Rangers' official channel.

“I feel comfortable coming here knowing I will have those coaches around me, especially Michael Beale because I have known him for a long time now. They are really good coaches, some of the best I have worked with.


“I am familiar with them and Steven Gerrard was a top class player so it is a privilege to be able to learn from him.

“I was very excited when I found out he wanted to bring me to Rangers, coming from him who has played at the top of the game it was brilliant."

The Liverpool loanee is currently bidding to impress at Rangers' pre-season training camp in Spain.

 