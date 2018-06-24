Juventus To Sell Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester Target In Drive To Raise Funds

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keen to sell Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham United target Stefano Sturaro as part of a drive to raise funds.



The Bianconeri have already fielded bids from the Premier League trio for Sturaro, but have been clear they will not sell unless their asking price, believed to be €20m, is met.











But there is a desire on Juventus' part to sell Sturaro as they are aiming to raise the best part of €80m from player sales this summer, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.



Juventus are closing in on Valencia defender Joao Cancelo, who will cost the Italian champions €38m.





The Serie A giants also intend to go in again for Russia World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin.



They face fierce competition for the CSKA Moscow star's signature with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all keen.



Sturaro struggled for playing time at Juventus last season, but still has his admirers.



And the fact that Juventus are willing to sell could mean they will work to find an agreement with the midfielder's suitors.

