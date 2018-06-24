Maurizio Sarri Flying Into London, Expected To Sign Chelsea Contract On Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri will be in London on Monday to finalise an agreement with Chelsea and sign a contract to become the next Blues manager.



Sarri, who is still under contract at Napoli despite being removed from his post this summer, has been in talks with Chelsea over becoming their manager over the last several weeks.











His representatives and super-agent Fali Ramadani held a key meeting with Chelsea officials on Friday and the details of a contract have been drawn out.



The former Italian banker has agreed a three-year contract worth €6m per year with Chelsea and they also have the option of extending it for another two seasons.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the 59-year-old will be in London to finalise the agreement and sign on the dotted line with Chelsea.



Chelsea have already agreed to pay around €5m to Napoli to wrestle Sarri away from his contract at the San Paolo.



The Blues have agreed not to raid Napoli for their key players in exchange for not having to pay his €8m release clause.



Chelsea have already gone to work in their attempts to secure Sarri’s transfer targets this summer.

