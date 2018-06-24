XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2018 - 00:29 BST

Time To Find Best Solution – Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits Meeting With Club Needed

 




Vincent Janssen admits that he will need to have crunch talks over his future with Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he puts the priority on playing regularly. 

Spurs shipped the Dutchman out to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan last summer after he failed to make an impact at the north London club following a move from AZ Alkmaar.




Janssen's future at Tottenham is unclear and the striker admits that he will have to speak to the club as a solution is sought.

But the Netherlands international insists he will not make any quick decisions when it comes to what he will do next as he needs to make sure he will be playing first team football next season.
 


He told Omroep Brabant: "I do not know anything yet. I still have two years on my contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

"If I go there soon, we will look for a solution for both parties.


"I want to play", Janssen stressed.

"Whether that is at Tottenham or somewhere else, we are going to find the best solution – but that will take some time.

"I do not take hasty decisions.

"I have never done that in my life, especially in my career.

"I just want to think about what the next step will be. I just want to play football."

The 24-year-old striker saw injury interrupt his loan spell at Fenerbahce and finished the season having made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Canaries, scoring five goals.
 