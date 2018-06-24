Time To Find Best Solution – Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits Meeting With Club Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Vincent Janssen admits that he will need to have crunch talks over his future with Tottenham Hotspur this summer as he puts the priority on playing regularly.



Spurs shipped the Dutchman out to Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan last summer after he failed to make an impact at the north London club following a move from AZ Alkmaar.











Janssen's future at Tottenham is unclear and the striker admits that he will have to speak to the club as a solution is sought.



But the Netherlands international insists he will not make any quick decisions when it comes to what he will do next as he needs to make sure he will be playing first team football next season.





He told Omroep Brabant: "I do not know anything yet. I still have two years on my contract with Tottenham Hotspur.



"If I go there soon, we will look for a solution for both parties.



"I want to play", Janssen stressed.



"Whether that is at Tottenham or somewhere else, we are going to find the best solution – but that will take some time.



"I do not take hasty decisions.



"I have never done that in my life, especially in my career.



"I just want to think about what the next step will be. I just want to play football."



The 24-year-old striker saw injury interrupt his loan spell at Fenerbahce and finished the season having made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Canaries, scoring five goals.

