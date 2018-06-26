Heung-Min Son Attracting Interest From Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.



Son turned in eye-catching performances for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs last season and played his part in the north London side ensuring they will have Champions League football at their new stadium next term.











Whether the South Korean will be there to witness it however remains to be seen as three Premier League heavyweights are tracking him.



According to German broadcaster Sport1, the former Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen man is being eyed by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.





It is also claimed that Son is keen to take the next step forward in his career and can imagine switching clubs.



Arsenal may be the most unlikely of the three to land Son due to their rivalry with Tottenham, while Liverpool have not finalised their interest, meaning Manchester United are at present considered the leaders in the race.



Son is under contract at Tottenham for a further two years and it remains to be seen how Spurs would react to any approach for his services, especially from Premier League rivals.



He is currently in action with South Korea at the World Cup.

