06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/06/2018 - 16:00 BST

Lazio Supremo Has Asking Price In Mind For Liverpool Target Thomas Strakosha

 




Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put an asking price of between €40m and €50m on the head of Liverpool target Thomas Strakosha. 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in another goalkeeper and the Lazio shot-stopper has caught his eye.




It has been claimed the Premier League giants have already seen Lazio knock back an offer of €30m for Strakosha and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lotito has a price in mind for the player.

The Lazio supremo, while being willing to sell the goalkeeper, will not do so unless a bid of between €40m and €50m is placed on his table.
 


The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Lazio after signing from Greek club Panionios in 2012.

Strakosha, an Albania international, impressed with Lazio last season as the capital club fought bravely for a spot in the top four in Serie A until the final matchday.


Liverpool boss Klopp is under pressure to recruit a new goalkeeper to replace the error-prone Loris Karius as the club's number 1.

But it remains to be seen if Liverpool are prepared to meet or get close to Lotito's asking price for Strakosha.
 