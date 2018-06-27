Brazilian Winger Snubs West Ham After Initially Showing Interest, China Move Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have been snubbed by Brazilian winger Bernard.



The Hammers have been showing interest in Bernard, who is leaving Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk following the expiry of his contract at the club this summer.











Bernard's contractual situation has made him an attractive proposition in the transfer market and he has been linked with AC Milan, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.



But it is West Ham who have been trying to tempt Bernard of late, as they eye a transfer coup.





However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Bernard has now moved away from West Ham as an option.



He initially showed signs of being interested in joining the Manuel Pellegrini era, but then cooled and has now all but shut the door on the Hammers.



Now Bernard is mulling over several offers from China.



The 25-year-old made 157 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring 28 goals and providing 35 assists.

