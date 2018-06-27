XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2018 - 22:23 BST

Brazilian Winger Snubs West Ham After Initially Showing Interest, China Move Possible

 




West Ham United have been snubbed by Brazilian winger Bernard. 

The Hammers have been showing interest in Bernard, who is leaving Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk following the expiry of his contract at the club this summer.




Bernard's contractual situation has made him an attractive proposition in the transfer market and he has been linked with AC Milan, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

But it is West Ham who have been trying to tempt Bernard of late, as they eye a transfer coup.
 


However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Bernard has now moved away from West Ham as an option.

He initially showed signs of being interested in joining the Manuel Pellegrini era, but then cooled and has now all but shut the door on the Hammers.


Now Bernard is mulling over several offers from China.

The 25-year-old made 157 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring 28 goals and providing 35 assists.
 