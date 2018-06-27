XRegister
27/06/2018 - 23:27 BST

Chelsea Improve Contract Offer To Serie A Defender

 




Chelsea have increased their personal term offer to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. 

The Blues are trying to put a deal in place to sign the centre-back as they look to land players wanted by former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to soon take over at Stamford Bridge.




The club are looking to find a final agreement with Juventus, but they also want to be sure that Rugani will be pleased with the package he would earn with a move to London.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea have improved their contract offer from €3.5m plus bonuses to €4m plus bonuses.
 


Rugani is claimed to be open to a fresh challenge and a switch to Chelsea could fit the bill for the Italian.

Chelsea still have to work to finalise an agreement.


And the Blues do have other defensive irons in the fire.

They could yet meet the release clause of Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
 