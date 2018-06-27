I Was Completely Wrong On Him – Former Dutch Top Flight Star On Everton and Liverpool Target Hakim Ziyech

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Dutch top flight star Hans Kraay Junior has admitted he was wrong about the ability of Liverpool and Everton target Hakim Ziyech to produce on the biggest stage of all, at the World Cup.



Ziyech's performances for Ajax have made him hot property this summer and the Morocco international has been linked with Liverpool, Everton and Roma in recent weeks.











He was expected to further cement his reputation as a top player at the World Cup with Morocco and Kraay Junior fully thought the midfielder would turn on the style in Russia.



But the 58-year-old admits he was wrong.





He said on VI Oranje Blijft Thuis: "I must say that I was completely wrong with Ziyech.



"I really expected Ziyech would show that he was good enough for the top and he absolutely did not show that.



"So I was completely wrong, unfortunately, unfortunately", Kraay Junior added.



Morocco finished bottom of Group B at the World Cup, losing matches against Iran and Portugal, while their final clash on Monday ended in a 2-2 draw against Spain.



Ziyech started all three matches in Russia and despite not lighting up the tournament continues to be tipped not to return to Ajax for next season.

