Leeds United Attacker Putting Finishing Touches To Move Away From Elland Road

Marcus Antonsson is putting the finishing touches to a move from Leeds United to Brescia.



The Italian Serie B side, owned by former Leeds president Massimo Cellino, have been pushing to snap up the Swedish striker, who is surplus to requirements at Elland Road.











Now they are putting the finishing touches to his signing, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers.



Antonsson spent last season away from Leeds on loan at Blackburn Rovers and helped the Ewood Park outfit win promotion to the Championship from League One.





But it appears new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has already decided there is not a place back at Elland Road for Antonsson.



The striker has attracted interest from clubs in his native Sweden this summer, but looks poised to continue his career in Italy.



The 27-year-old was signed by Leeds from Swedish side Kalmar in 2016 and when he arrived was the top scorer in the Allsvenskan.



Leeds want to trim their squad this summer though and Antonsson is set to be an early casualty.

