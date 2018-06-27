Napoli Could Get David Luiz Boost If Chelsea Land Daniele Rugani

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League giants Chelsea are trying to sign Daniele Rugani, a move that could open the door for Napoli to sign Brazilian defender David Luiz.



The Pensioners have upped their offer for the 23-year-old Italian as they look to get the deal done as soon as possible and put the player up at the disposal of Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be appointed as Antonio Conte's successor at Stamford Bridge.











According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia the Pensioners have gone back with an improved offer of £35m for Rugani.



And the completion of the deal could open the door for Luiz, who was out of action for most of last season with multiple injuries.





The 31-year-old is being courted by Napoli, a club that are managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.



Gli Azzurri are looking to strengthen their defence this season with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis assuring the coach that Chelsea and Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly won't be sold in the summer.



Luiz's experience as a defender could be helpful for Napoli next season after they missed out on the Serie A title by just four points last term.

