06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/06/2018 - 12:41 BST

Agent Comments Give Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham Big Boost In Stefano Sturaro Chase

 




The agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has dropped a big hint his client is keen on moving to the Premier League, amid interest from Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham. 

All three Premier League sides are claimed to have made bids to sign Sturaro from the Italian champions.




Juventus want €20m to let him go and are also aware that clubs in Italy and Spain are firm admirers of their midfielder.

Sturaro's agent Carlo Volpi admits that his client is in demand and has dropped a clear hint that the Premier League would be the schemer's preference.
 


He told Italian outlet TuttoJuve: "Stefano has interest from Spain and England.

"I think that today the Premier [League] is the number one championship in the world."


Sturaro saw his playing time limited at Juventus last term as the Bianconeri retained the Serie A title, but nevertheless Volpi thinks his client did well.

"Stefano's championship was an excellent championship.

"He always responded on the pitch, trying to satisfy the needs of the coach and the team."

Sturaro has made 90 appearances in total for Juventus since joining from Genoa in 2014, but his time in Turin may end this summer.
 