Leeds United Flop Set For Chop Without Even Single Senior Team Appearance

Leeds United will offload flop Ouasim Bouy this summer, without the 25-year-old having featured in a single first team game for the club.



The former Netherlands Under-19 defender-cum-midfielder was handed a free transfer by Juventus last summer and Leeds welcomed him to Elland Road on a four-year contract.











Bouy was instantly sent on loan to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, but made just four appearances, leading to Leeds terminating his loan in January.



Fans have questioned why the Dutchman was signed and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bouy will be shown the door this summer.





It would mean the defender leaving Elland Road just one year into a four-year deal and never having played a game for the senior side.



New Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to trim the squad and Bouy is set to be a casualty.



Leeds will be hoping super agent Mino Raiola, who represents the 25-year-old, can work quickly to find his client a new club.



Bouy has played in Italy, the Netherlands, Greece, Germany and Spain.

