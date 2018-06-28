Talks Are Well Advanced – Ligue 1 Star’s Agent Speaks As Brentford Bid For Huddersfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship side Brentford have put in a bid for Huddersfield Town target Said Benrahma, with the 22-year-old's agent admitting talks are taking place.



Benrahma has become an in-demand player this summer after making 31 appearances in the French second tier at Chateauroux.











The attacker is on the books at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, but could be on the move from the French south coast.



Premier League outfit Huddersfield hold an interest in the Algeria international, but it is Brentford who are pushing for his signature as they look to take him to the Championship.





The player's advisor Yacine Ayad was quoted as saying by France Football: "Talks are well advanced with the leaders of the English club.



"Several other offers are also being looked at.



"A departure is more than conceivable."



Benrahma caught the eye in the French second tier last season as he scored nine goals and provided five assists.



His deal with Nice is due to run until the summer of 2019 and it is unclear how much he might cost the English sides to snap up in the current transfer window.

