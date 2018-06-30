Napoli Prepared To Sell Chelsea Target To Land Paris Saint-Germain Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier depends on the future of Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj at the San Paolo.



Carlo Ancelotti has shown an interest in bringing his former PSG player to Napoli this summer, but for the moment the Serie A giants are not able to take any concrete steps.











Hysaj, who has long been a Chelsea target this summer and has been linked with a Maurizio Sarri reunion at Stamford Bridge, is considering his future at Napoli and it has been claimed that the Serie A giants no longer consider him untouchable.



The Albanian full-back has a €50m release clause in his contract, but that is set to expire today and from next month onwards Napoli will not be bound to accept the figure for Hysaj.





But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Serie A giants are prepared to listen to offers for the defender this summer in order to get their hands on Meunier.



Sarri is expected to direct Chelsea to try and sign Hysaj once he is confirmed as the manager at Stamford Bridge and several Spanish clubs are also interested in the Albania international.



Napoli have identified Meunier as Hysaj’s replacement, but will not be making a move until they sort out the Chelsea target's future at the San Paolo.

