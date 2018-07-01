Arsenal Target Steven N’Zonzi Submits Written Transfer Request To Sevilla

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi has communicated to Sevilla that he wants to leave the club this summer.



N'Zonzi has been linked with wanting to find the exit door at the Spanish giants, with Arsenal mooted as keen to hoover up his services ahead of the new campaign.











According to Spanish news agency EFE, N'Zonzi's father has informed Sevilla in writing that his son wants to leave.



The written transfer request cannot force Sevilla to sell N'Zonzi, who remains under contract until the summer of 2020.





He has a release clause set at €40m in the contract.



The 29-year-old moved to Sevilla from Premier League side Stoke City in 2015.



N'Zonzi has discovered his best form in Spain and has made 136 appearances for Sevilla, helping the club to lift the Europa League in 2016, with Liverpool beaten in the final.



It remains to be seen how Sevilla will react to N'Zonzi's written request to leave.

