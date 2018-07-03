XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/07/2018 - 15:27 BST

Claim From Italy: West Ham Slap In Offer For Tottenham Hotspur Target

 




West Ham United have tabled an official offer for Tottenham Hotspur linked Mateo Kovacic this summer, it has been claimed.

The midfielder has made it clear that he wants to leave Real Madrid in the ongoing window as he wants to play regular football week-in-week-out from next season.




The Croatian has a number of big name suitors in Europe at the moment, with Tottenham believed to be very much keen on taking him to England this summer.

But it seems another Premier League club have taken a concrete step to sign the Real Madrid man as it has been claimed West Ham have made a move to take Kovacic to London.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Hammers have placed an official offer on Real Madrid’s table to try and sign the Croatian World Cup star this summer.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to add a top class midfielder to his squad and he has seen an opportunity in signing a player of Kovacic’s calibre in the ongoing window.


It is still unclear how much money West Ham have offered for the player, but for the moment it seems they are the only club who have tabled a bid for the Croatian.

The midfielder has a contract until 2021 with the European champions.
 