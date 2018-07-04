XRegister
04/07/2018 - 22:24 BST

Arsenal Target Ever Banega Rules Out Summer Move

 




Arsenal target Ever Banega does not want to quit Sevilla this summer. 

New Gunners head coach Unai Emery has been showing interest in taking the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium, but Sevilla have been calm despite the Premier League side's interest.




And Sevilla's faith has not been misplaced as, according to Spanish daily Marca, Banega has no intention of leaving this summer.

The Argentine and his family are settled in Seville and a move is off the agenda.
 


It is claimed that Banega, who has a further two years left to run on his contract at Sevilla, has not even ruled out extending his deal for a further year, which would take him up to the age of 33.

Banega made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla last term, chipping in with five goals and six assists.


The Argentine schemer has made close to 144 appearances for the club over the course of two spells.

He returned to Sevilla last summer after a spell at Inter in which his family failed to settle in Italy.
 