Chelsea Probe Price For Tottenham and West Ham Target Mateo Kovacic, Quoted Bumper Fee

Chelsea have touched base with Real Madrid to check on the availability of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Mateo Kovacic.



The Croatia international is ready to quit the Bernabeu this summer in search of regular first team football, but Los Blancos are not smoothing an exit road for him.











Indeed, the offer Chelsea have received suggests that Real Madrid want to scare sides off Kovacic.



According to Sky Italia, Chelsea asked Real Madrid about Kovacic and were told by the Spanish giants that €100m would be needed to win the race for the midfield schemer's signature.





West Ham and Tottenham have also been strongly linked with wanting Kovacic, with even suggestions the Hammers have gone as far as lodging a bid.



But at the €100m price-point, Kovacic is unlikely to be leaving the Bernabeu this summer.



Kovacic made 36 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season.



He was an unused substitute in Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool.

