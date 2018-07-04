Real Madrid Issue Statement, Rubbish Kylian Mbappe Deal Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have issued a statement rubbishing reports they have agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.



The striker has been in fine form at the World Cup with France, further enhancing his profile and reputation as one of the most talented players in world football.











It has been claimed that Real Madrid have moved to sign the PSG star, agreeing a deal, in what would be a mega money move for the striker.



But the European champions have been quick to dismiss any suggestions and issued a statement.





The statement read: "Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG by player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false.



"Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties", it concluded.



PSG have been under pressure to balance the books after forking out big money to sign Neymar from Barcelona last summer.



But the French champions are rated as unlikely to sell Mbappe, who spent last season on loan at the Parc des Princes from Monaco and has now joined on a permanent basis.

