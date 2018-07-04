XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2018 - 11:56 BST

Real Madrid Issue Statement, Rubbish Kylian Mbappe Deal Claims

 




Real Madrid have issued a statement rubbishing reports they have agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. 

The striker has been in fine form at the World Cup with France, further enhancing his profile and reputation as one of the most talented players in world football.




It has been claimed that Real Madrid have moved to sign the PSG star, agreeing a deal, in what would be a mega money move for the striker.

But the European champions have been quick to dismiss any suggestions and issued a statement.
 


The statement read: "Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG by player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false.

"Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties", it concluded.


PSG have been under pressure to balance the books after forking out big money to sign Neymar from Barcelona last summer.

But the French champions are rated as unlikely to sell Mbappe, who spent last season on loan at the Parc des Princes from Monaco and has now joined on a permanent basis.
 