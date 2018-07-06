Crystal Palace Join Watford In Chase For Serie A Forward, Lodge Enquiry

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have joined the transfer melee for Roma forward Gregoire Defrel, who has also been a target for Watford.



Defrel’s opportunities have been limited at Roma and the player is looking for a way out of the Stadio Olimpico, with the club also preparing to listen to offers.











The former Sassuolo man remains a coveted a player in Italy, with clubs such as Atalanta and Torino interested in securing him from the Giallorossi.



And it has also been claimed that Genoa and Sampdoria have also been keen on signing the Roma attacker during the ongoing transfer window.





From the Premier League, Watford have long been keeping tabs on the player but there are suggestions that there is more English interest in the French forward this summer.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Crystal Palace have also enquired about the possibility of taking Defrel to the British Isles in the ongoing window.



Palace are in the market to further bolster their attacking resources and the Roma forward is one of the names on their shortlist.



It remains to be seen whether Defrel chooses to continue in Italy or looks to consider offers from England if they land on his doorstep this summer.

