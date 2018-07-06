John McGinn Can Be Celtic Success Believes Hibs Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





HIbernian star Efe Ambrose has backed his team-mate John McGinn to make the step up if he joins Celtic this summer, though he believes that the player will have to fight for his place in Brendan Rodgers' playing eleven.



The Easter Road-based side rejected an offer of around £1.5m for the midfielder, insisting that they value the player at a higher price.











The Bhoys though are not the only club to be interested in the player, with Glasgow rivals Rangers and Championship giants Leeds United also credited with showing interest.



Ambrose, who played for Celtic from 2012 to 2017, believes that McGinn would have to earn his place in the playing eleven if he joins them this summer.





However, with the quality the 23-year-old has shown, Ambrose believes that there is no reason for his team-mate not make the step up and claim a spot in the side.



“I think John can make the step up”, the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“He has the quality and the ability to succeed at Celtic.



“If he does get there then he will need to battle for his place because it’s not easy at a club like Celtic.



“There are quality players all around you and they will all want to play. So he will have to fight.



“Celtic is a place that comes with huge responsibility and the fans are special.



"If he does join them, then that is just football and we would wish him well – but he can succeed there.”



McGinn, who joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015, has managed a total of 132 games for Neil Lennon's side, scoring 15 goals and setting up 27 more for his team-mates.

