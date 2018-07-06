Key Details Still Being Worked On – Gladbach Yet To Seal Deal For Spurs And Newcastle Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach are still to agree important details with Nice for the signature of Alassane Plea, who has been a target for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.



There has been a massive transfer scrap for the services of the Nice man, but the forward is seemingly on his way to the Bundesliga.











Premier League sides have tabled bids for the player, with Newcastle claimed to be in the race still, but Monchengladbach remain in pole position to secure Plea’s signature.



They have slapped in a €25m offer and have been in talks with Nice over the last two days, with suggestions that the two clubs are closing in on an agreement.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monchengladbach are yet to seal a definitive agreement with Nice and important details of the deal are yet to be worked out.



The Bundesliga club are expecting to get the deal over the line in the coming days, but for the moment they are yet to dot the i’s and cross the t’s of the agreement with Nice.



The German outfit are aware of the interest Plea has attracted from England, but are confident that they will be able to close out the transfer of the player from Nice soon enough.



Nice are also due to pay 20 per cent of the fee received from Monchengladbach to Plea’s former club Lyon.

