What A Nice Week – Leeds Youngster Paudie O’Connor Pleased With Blackpool Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Paudie O’Connor is looking forward to the opportunity to play a full season of first team football at Blackpool.



The young defender broke into the Leeds squad towards the end of last season and garnered praise for some of his assured performance at the heart of their defence.











His development last season was recognised by Leeds with a new two-year deal and the club have loaned him out to League One outfit Blackpool for the 2018/19 campaign for him to gain more experience.



O’Connor admits that it has been a good week for him in terms of his career and he is excited to join Blackpool for next season.





The youngster, who only made a handful of first team appearances last term, is delighted at the prospect of playing a full campaign of senior football with the League One outfit.



He was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette: "I’ve had a nice week of getting a new deal at Leeds and then getting the opportunity to come to a great club like Blackpool.



"I’m really excited to get in, meet the lads and get training.



“I’m looking forward to getting a full season of first-team football under my belt, hopefully.”



Leeds are hopeful that regular football at Blackpool will help the young defender to further develop before he returns to the club next summer.