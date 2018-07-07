This Part of Harry Wilson’s Game Is Exceptional – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Stephen Warnock says that Harry Wilson's runs off the ball are exceptional and has saluted his knack of arriving in the right areas.



Wilson was handed an opportunity to impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Saturday afternoon when he was handed a run-out in a friendly at Chester.











The winger featured for the first 45 minutes and scored twice to help Liverpool on the way to a comprehensive 7-0 win to begin their pre-season schedule.



Wilson spent the second half of last term on loan at Hull City in the Championship and is interesting a number of clubs this summer as a fresh loan likely looms.





Warnock was pleased with one aspect of Wilson's game in particular and feels the 21-year-old knows just when to time his runs.



"It seems like the timing of his runs is exceptional", the former Reds left-back said on LFC TV.



"He runs off the ball and sometimes players are better off the ball and they arrive in the right areas.



"He is a danger going forward. He will score you goals.



"He scored a lot of goals for Hull."



It remains to be seen if Wilson, who has been capped four times at senior level by Wales, stays at Liverpool to fight for a first team spot or instead heads out on a fresh loan deal.



Celtic have failed with a loan offer, but Aston Villa, Leeds United, Derby County, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Preston North End, QPR, Reading, Swansea City and West Brom have all enquired about his availability.

