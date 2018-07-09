XRegister
06 October 2016

09/07/2018 - 13:33 BST

Leeds United Cool On Matej Vydra, Could Walk Away From Deal

 




Leeds United have cooled their interest in snapping up Matej Vydra from Derby County due to the striker's wage demands. 

The Yorkshire giants have been chasing Vydra, with Derby needing to sell to bring in funds after failing to win promotion to the Premier League.




Leeds have been mulling shelling out the £11m to £12m Derby are demanding for the Czech Republic striker, but are now cooling their interest, despite Vydra being rated highly by new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Vydra has upped his wage demands, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, leaving Leeds reluctant to put the cash in to complete the deal.
 


The Whites are in need of a striker, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga having returned to Hamburg following his loan spell, while Jay-Roy Grot has been sent on loan to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

Leeds have also been keen on free agent Abel Hernandez.


But the former Hull City striker is also an expensive option and the Whites' face significant opposition for his signature.

Leeds were prepared to pay over £30,000 a week to Vydra, but could now walk away from the deal completely.
 