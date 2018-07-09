Sightseeing – Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Confirms Russia Presence

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani is currently at the World Cup in Russia, soaking up the sights and sounds.



The Whites are currently preparing for the new Championship season under Marcelo Bielsa, who took over as head coach earlier this summer.











But progress in the transfer market has been slow, with Leeds only bringing in one player in the shape of Lewis Baker, on loan from Premier League giants Chelsea.



Radrizzani is currently enjoying the festivities in Russia, at the World Cup.





He took to social media to post a short video looking around Saint Petersburg.



The first semi-final, between France and Belgium, will take place in the city and it remains to be seen if Radrizzani attends.



He could also head to Moscow for Wednesday's semi-final, which sees England lock horns with Croatia.



Leeds fans will hope Radrizzani keeps his phone on and maintains contact with the officials at Elland Road if transfer deals need his attention.

